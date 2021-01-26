KAYT ABRAHAMSON IS THE NEW GOODING-LINCOLN FB PRESIDENT

(AGENPARL) – BOISE/POCATELLO (IDAHO), mar 26 gennaio 2021

Bliss–In the beautiful foothills North of Bliss, at Spring Cove Ranch you’ll find the new President of the Gooding-Lincoln County Farm Bureau. The new President Kaytlin Abrahamson found out about the Farm Bureau at the College of Southern Idaho.

“I was at school at CSI and Zack Lanier came to meet with my class and when we did they introduced Farm Bureau, what it was all about, I’d heard a little about it and I found out I had the opportunity to join. I of course ran out the door to talk to Zack. I became a board member in 2020, in the very last part of 2020, I became President, just through pure luck I guess, luck and a good Board,” said Abrahamson.

Kayt, husband Dale Butler, and the Farm Bureau’s Zack Lanier are always talking cattle, outfitting, and the future of Farm Bureau.

“I think our biggest issue is just having more people involved,” said Abrahamson. “That’s always the issue, isn’t it? This year I put forth a resolution about beef production since I own my own business. I’m working with beef selling it producer to consumer and so I think that when people start working in their businesses, looking at the issues they’re seeing. On the legal side of things, more people get involved. The more people that are involved the more we can do,” said Abrahamson.

The Gooding-Lincoln President has been around cattle and horses her entire life.

“So of course I was in 4H, showing and horse stuff. I showed cattle when I was younger and then I just love Ag, so I decided to travel the world. I found a little bit more about it in other places. I went to Norway and ended up traveling all over Europe after that learning about Ag. I found out they do things differently than we do and it was a really eye-opening experience. When I came back, I didn’t just want to just go to business school, I wanted to be a part of Ag forever. I started going to school and that where I met Dale and that’s how I became part of Spring Cove ranch. Then during all of that, I found that in Coronavirus there wasn’t a good supply of beef so I started my own business selling beef from producer to consumer. So that a little bit of my background and why it’s what I’ve done in Farm Bureau.

And the new president says she loves working with Ag people.

“It’s very different. I think the people in Ag have a different kind of work ethic. We will all sit there and talk about work. If you hang out with your friends and have things done, everyone is going to help you with that project. It’s not just a one-person project in Ag, it’s a whole community. It’s what so great about Ag, there’s always someone out there for you. You can call anyone at any time and they can call you and that’s one of the best things about being in Ag,” said Abrahamson.

Kayt Abrahamson, a hard-working rancher, and the new Gooding-Lincoln Farm Bureau President.

