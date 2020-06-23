martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
KANT AND ANIMALS

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 23 giugno 2020

Kant and Animals

Edited by John J. Callanan and Lucy Allais

Author Information

John J. Callanan, King’s College London,Lucy Allais, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg

John J. Callanan is Senior Lecturer in Philosophy at King’s College London. His research focuses on Kant’s theoretical and practical philosophy as well as various other Early Modern philosophers.

Lucy Allais is Professor of Philosophy at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and Henry Allison Chair of the History of Philosophy at the University of California, San Diego. She has authored a book on Kant’s transcendental idealism, Manifest Reality (Oxford, 2015), and a number of articles on Kant’s theoretical philosophy, as well as papers on forgiveness and other topics in ethics.

Contributors:

David Baumeister, Seton Hill University
Andrew Chignell, Princeton University
Alix Cohen, University of Edinburgh
Jon Garthoff, University of Tennessee Knoxville
Sacha Golob, King’s College London
Ina Goy, Beijing Normal University
Carol Hay, University of Massachusetts Lowell
Colin McLear, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Arthur Ripstein, University of Toronto
Sergio Tenenbaum, University of Toronto
Helga Varden, University of Illinois

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/kant-and-animals-9780198859918?cc=us&lang=en

