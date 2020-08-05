KANFER SHIPPING PLANS FOR LNG BUNKERING QUARTET

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 05 agosto 2020
Managing partner Stig Hagen moots plan for up to four newbuilds to be constructed to a single-tank vessel design
