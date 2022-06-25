28.6 C
Rome
sabato, Giugno 25, 2022
Kamala Harris-2022-06-25 01:13

By Redazione
My message to the American people: You have the power to elect leaders who will defend and protect your rights.

And as the president said, with your vote, you can act. You have the final word.

So this is not over.
Twitter – Kamala Harris

