K LINE LAUNCHES CARBON NEUTRALITY UNIT

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 09 marzo 2021

The Japanese major will develop a new business unit dedicated to carbon neutrality and renewable energy projects

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1136072/K%20Line%20launches%20carbon%20neutrality%20unit?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss

