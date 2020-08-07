(AGENPARL) – CANADA, ven 07 agosto 2020

In its Determination No. A-2019-165, the Canadian Transportation Agency (Agency) suspended the domestic licence of the Licensee.

The Licensee has requested that the licence remain suspended and not be cancelled.

The Agency is satisfied that the reasons provided in support of the Licensee’s request warrant the continued suspension.

The licence will be automatically reinstated when the Manager, Licensing and Charters Division is satisfied that the requirements of subparagraphs 61(a)(ii) and (iii) of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10 (CTA) are met and provided that the other requirements of paragraph 61(a) of the CTA continue to be met.

The licence will be automatically cancelled if it is not reinstated within one year from the date of this Determination.

