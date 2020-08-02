domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
K-12 EDUCATION: INSTRUCTIONAL TEACHER ASSISTANT

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 02 agosto 2020

Instructional Teacher Assistant

Purpose Statement:

The job of Instructional Teacher Assistant is done for the purpose/s of assisting a regular classroom teacher in the supervision and instruction of individual and/or small groups of students; and providing instructional and clerical support to teacher/s and staff.

Essential Functions

  • Assists students, individually or in small groups, with lesson assignments (e.g. listen to students read, providing writing assistance, reinforce English lessons, providing spelling practice, facilitate activities, computer learning programs, etc.) for the purpose of practicing and/or reinforcing learning concepts and assisting students in reaching their academic goals and grade level standards.
  • Implements under the direction of classroom teacher, instructional programs and lesson plans for the purpose of assisting the teacher in improving students’ academic success through a defined course of study.
  • Maintains classroom equipment, work area, student files/records (e.g. adapting instructional materials, cleaning work area, taking attendance, checking homework, grading papers, audio visual equipment, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring availability of items and/or providing reliable information.
  • Modifies classroom work/homework for the purpose of providing a method to support and/or reinforce academic objectives.
  • Monitors individual and/or groups of students in a variety of settings (e.g. classroom, playground, lunch room, library, etc.) for the purpose of enforcing school rules and procedures and/or providing a safe and positive learning environment.
  • Performs record keeping and clerical functions (e.g. copying, decorate classroom, collect/distribute supplies, make displays/bulletin boards/phone calls, etc.) for the purpose of supporting the teacher and/or providing necessary records/materials.
  • Promotes good habits for the purpose of improving the quality of student outcome and encouraging student development.

Other Functions

  • Assists other personnel, as may be required, for the purpose of ensuring an efficient and effective work environment.
  • Attends meetings and in-service presentations for the purpose of acquiring and/or conveying information relative to job functions.

Job Requirements: Minimum Qualifications

SKILLS are required to perform multiple, non-technical tasks with a potential need to upgrade skills in order to meet changing job conditions. Specific skills required to satisfactorily perform the functions of the job include: operating standard office equipment including using pertinent software applications; preparing and maintaining accurate records.

KNOWLEDGE is required to perform basic math, including calculations using fractions, percents, and/or ratios; read a variety of manuals, write documents following prescribed formats, and/or present information to others; and understand complex, multi-step written and oral instructions. Specific knowledge required to satisfactorily perform the functions of the job includes: concepts of grammar and punctuation; stages of child development and learning styles; and age appropriate activities.

ABILITY is required to schedule activities; collate data; and use job-related equipment. Flexibility is required to work with others; work with data utilizing defined and similar processes; and operate equipment using standardized methods. Ability is also required to work with a wide diversity of individuals; work with a variety of data; and utilize job-related equipment. In working with others, problem solving is required to identify issues and create action plans. Problem solving with data requires following prescribed guidelines; and problem solving with equipment is limited. Specific abilities required to satisfactorily perform the functions of the job include: communicating with diverse groups; maintaining confidentiality; setting priorities; and working as part of a team.

Responsibility

Responsibilities include: working under direct supervision using standardized routines; providing information and/or advising others; and operating within a defined budget. There is some opportunity to effect the Organization’s services.

Working Environment

The usual and customary methods of performing the job’s functions require the following physical demands: some lifting, carrying, pushing, and/or pulling; frequent stooping, kneeling, crouching, and/or crawling; and significant fine finger dexterity. Generally the job requires 50% sitting, 25% walking, and 25% standing. The job is performed under some hazardous conditions.

Experience
Job related experience is required.

Education
High School diploma or equivalent.

Required Testing Certificates & Licenses
None Specified

Certificates & Licenses
None Specified

Continuing Educ. / Training
None Specified

Clearances
Criminal Justice Fingerprint/Background Clearance

Position Type: Full-time

Contact Information
Roxy Williams , Administrative Assistant in HR
P.O. BOX 3033
Gillette, Wyoming 82717
Phone: 307-682-5171

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145129&tag=145129-atom

