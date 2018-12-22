Juvenile Victim of Sex Trafficking Found Safe, Suspects Arrested

(AGENPARL) – Washington sab 22 dicembre 2018

Louisiana State Police News Release

TROOP B NEWS RELEASEDecember 20, 2018Juvenile Victim of Sex Trafficking Found Safe, Suspects ArrestedOrleans Parish – Yesterday, Troopers assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit, along with members of the FBI New Orleans Child Exploitation Task Force, US Marshals Task Force, Louisiana State Police Troop N and the New Orleans Police Department arrested two suspects for Trafficking of a Child for Sexual Purposes. Law enforcement officials also rescued a 16-year-old that had previously been reported missing and was the victim of the sex trafficking.

The investigation began after Detectives received a tip from the Human Trafficking Hotline. The caller stated that the 16-year-old was being held against her will, repeatedly raped, drugged and beaten. Through investigative methods, Detectives were able to identify 26-year-old Elbert Riascos and 24-year-old Jovan Martin, both of New Orleans, as the suspects who were holding the juvenile against her will. The juvenile was rescued by law enforcement officials on December 15, 2018.

Both suspects were arrested in the 600 block of Canal Street and booked into the Orleans Justice Center. Besides the Trafficking of a Child for Sexual Purposes, Riascos was also booked on First Degree Rape, Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, False Imprisonment, Cruelty to a Juvenile, Production and Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Cocaine and Resisting Arrest. Martin was also charged with Resisting Arrest. Both suspects are currently on probation for previous criminal convictions. The case remains active and on-going. Additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a national anti-trafficking hotline serving victims and survivors of human trafficking and the anti-trafficking community in the United States. The National Hotline can be accessed by emailing submitting a tip through the online tip reporting form, and visiting the web portal at www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You can also call the hotline at or text at .

