venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
Breaking News

STATE-OF-THE-ART £31 MILLION FELTHAM STATION UPDATE COMPLETE

FIRST PHASE OF SCHOOL TRANSFORMATION LAUNCHED

ADVANCING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX…

ADVANCING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX…

ADVANCING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX…

REBUILDING AND ENHANCING U.S. REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAMS

REBUILDING AND ENHANCING U.S. REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAMS

REBUILDING AND ENHANCING U.S. REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAMS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 5, 2021

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH VIETNAMESE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER PHAM…

Agenparl

JUSTICIA BY BONEMAP EXHIBITION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

In July 2019, Bonemap (media designer, Russell Milledge and dancer, Rebecca Youdell) joined with Indigenous artist, Zane Saunders to create performative and photographic works during the transition of the Court House.

The resulting, large format photographs and footage offer audiences a sense of the building as it was immediately prior to restoration.

The artists’ intention was to explore shared social and cultural histories.

Justicia (the virtue known as Lady Justice) is an allegorical personification of the moral force in judicial systems, originating in antiquity.

Bonemap have documented other sites in transition including Brisbane Powerhouse, The Substation (Singapore), and Tanks Arts Centre in 1994.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/court-house-events/justicia-by-bonemap-exhibition

Post collegati

JUSTICIA BY BONEMAP EXHIBITION

Redazione

FROM THE GROUND UP BY YARRABAH ARTS CENTRE | EXHIBITION

Redazione

LORE TO LAW BY UMI ARTS EXHIBITION

Redazione

CALL FOR INSPIRING WOMEN TO BE RECOGNISED

Redazione

LIGHTS SHINE ON GRIFFITHS PARK IN TIME FOR BIG BASH

Redazione

GBRMG SPORTSPERSON’S DINNER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More