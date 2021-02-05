(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

In July 2019, Bonemap (media designer, Russell Milledge and dancer, Rebecca Youdell) joined with Indigenous artist, Zane Saunders to create performative and photographic works during the transition of the Court House.

The resulting, large format photographs and footage offer audiences a sense of the building as it was immediately prior to restoration.

The artists’ intention was to explore shared social and cultural histories.

Justicia (the virtue known as Lady Justice) is an allegorical personification of the moral force in judicial systems, originating in antiquity.

Bonemap have documented other sites in transition including Brisbane Powerhouse, The Substation (Singapore), and Tanks Arts Centre in 1994.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/court-house-events/justicia-by-bonemap-exhibition