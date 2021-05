(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC ), lun 24 maggio 2021 Today the Justice Department announced a settlement agreement with the Nashua School District to resolve the department’s investigation into the school district’s programs for its English Learner students.

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-reaches-settlement-new-hampshire-school-district-protect-english-learner