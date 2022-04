(AGENPARL) – gio 07 aprile 2022 National Press Releases

Justice Department Announces Court-Authorized Disruption of Botnet Controlled by the Russian Federation’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU)

The Justice Department today announced a court-authorized operation to disrupt a global botnet controlled by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (the GRU).

April 6, 2022

