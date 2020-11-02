JUST LIKE US – NEANDERTHAL CHILDREN GREW AND WERE WEANED SIMILAR TO US

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 02 novembre 2020 (Goethe University Frankfurt) Neanderthals behaved not so differently from us in raising their children, whose pace of growth was similar to Homo sapiens. Thanks to the combination of geochemical and histological analyses of three Neanderthal milk teeth, researchers were able to determine their pace of growth and the weaning onset time. These teeth belonged to three different Neanderthal children who have lived between 70,000 and 45,000 years ago in a small area of northeastern Italy.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/guf-jlu110220.php