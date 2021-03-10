JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM SEES GROWTH IN 2021 EVEN AS PANDEMIC EASES

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mer 10 marzo 2021 By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Just Eat Takeaway.com expects further growth in 2021 after a surge in business during the COVID-19 pandemic helped it meet expectations for full-year 2020 earnings, the online food-ordering and delivery company said on Wednesday.

It expects to win market share in Britain in 2021, and achieve revenue growth, despite plans by rival Deliveroo for a stock market listing in London, CEO Jitse Groen said.

“We are quite a bit larger, and we’ll do our best to compete with them,” he said, citing a 88% surge in orders there in the first two months of 2021.

Takeaway also competes with Uber in its biggest European markets – Britain, Germany and the Netherlands.

