08/24/2021 03:00 PM EDT

The Library of Congress has just announced the author lineup and schedule of programs for the 2021 National Book Festival! The 10-day festival, taking place Sept. 17-26, features more than 100 authors, poets and writers in a range of formats — all celebrating the festival theme, “Open a Book, Open the World.”

