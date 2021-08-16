(AGENPARL) – lun 16 agosto 2021 America’s #1 business investment event will return on June 26 – 29, 2022! []

Mark Your Calendar: The 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit is June 26 – 29, 2022!

The United States’ #1 Foreign Direct Investment Summit will return to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland!

Participants include EDOs, potential investors actively seeking business opportunities in the United States, service providers, c-suite executives and U.S. government officials who will join to discuss the latest policy and business trends.

Building on the success of 2021, the 2022 Investment Summit will see the return of SelectUSA Tech, Select Global Women in Tech, networking, and more.

Applications will open Fall 2021.

Calling all 2021 Investment Summit Sponsors and Exhibitors

For one month, 2021 Investment Summit sponsors and exhibitors are eligible to pre-register for in-person booth space at the 2022 Investment Summit.

Deadline to register is October 12, 2021. New sponsors and exhibitors may apply in Fall 2021.

Call for 2022 Investment Summit Speakers

As SelectUSA builds the 2022 Investment Summit agenda, we want to ensure that the program reflects the interests of our top stakeholders – our participants! Who should speak at the 2022 Investment Summit? Share your suggestions below.

Deadline to submit is September 30, 2021. You will be notified of the status of your submission by email in early Winter 2021.

The 2021 Investment Summit was a huge success with over 3,400 participants!

It’s not too early to save the date for the SelectUSA Investment Summit happening May 1-3, 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center!

