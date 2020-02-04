4 Febbraio 2020
JURY FINDS WAGNER MAN GUILTY OF SIMPLE ASSAULT

(AGENPARL) – Washington mar 04 febbraio 2020

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that Francis Stanford Stricker, age 48, of Wagner, South Dakota, was found guilty of Simple Assault following a two-day jury trial in Pierre, South Dakota.  The verdict was returned on January 30, 2020.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 6 months in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, and $10 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Stricker was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 12, 2019.  The charge stems from an incident that occurred on August 7, 2018, in Mission, South Dakota.  On that date, Stricker grabbed his girlfriend, knocked her down, and assaulted her with his hands while she attempted to fight him off and escape.    

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.  

A sentencing date has been set for April 20, 2020.  Stricker was released pending sentencing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/jury-finds-wagner-man-guilty-of-simple-assault

