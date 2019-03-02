(AGENPARL) – Washington sab 02 marzo 2019

A jury found an Oregon man guilty of cyberstalking and making threats related to numerous threats he made to his former co-workers and law enforcement officials.

Michael A. Hagar, 48, is scheduled to be sentenced later this year. A jury found him guilty of one count of cyberstalking and two counts of interstate threatening communication after a weeklong trial.

Hagar was employed at a Goodyear store in Salem, Oregon, from 2011 through 2013. He was employed by Eaton in Portland, Oregon, from 2014 through 2015. He was involuntarily terminated from both positions, according to court documents and trial testimony.

Hager sent numerous threatening e-mails to at least seven former co-workers at Eaton and Goodyear in 2015 and 2016, as well as threatening emails to law enforcement officials in Oregon. The e-mails he sent traveled through Eaton and Goodyear data centers in Northeast Ohio, according to court documents and trial testimony.

In 2016, Hagar was personally served with a temporary stalking protective order ordering him to stop any contact with an Eaton employee identified as R.G. He was also arrested for trespassing on Goodyear property in Oregon, according to court documents and trial testimony.

On May 30, 2016, he sent an email to R.G. and Oregon law enforcement officials with the subject line: “I AM GOING TO RUIN EVERYONE OF YOU(R) LIVES,” according to court documents and trial testimony.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel J. Riedl and Om Kakani following an investigation by the FBI.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cleveland/news/press-releases/jury-finds-oregon-man-guilty-of-cyberstalking-and-making-threats-for-numerous-threats-he-made-to-his-former-co-workers-and-law-enforcement-officials