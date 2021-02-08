lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
JUNIOR ASTRONAUTS: BAY DE VERDE AND PASADENA WINNERS IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 08 febbraio 2021

Media advisory

Longueuil, Quebec, February 8, 2021 — On February 8, 2021, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen will speak to students from Tricon Elementary School, Pasadena Elementary School and Pasadena Academy High School. These schools won this visit from an astronaut through the Junior Astronauts campaign. Jeremy Hansen will share his story, talk about his career as an astronaut, and answer their questions.

Media are invited to attend. Please contact the CSA’s Media Relations Office at <a to obtain the links to connect to the virtual sessions.

Monday, February 8, 2021
Time What Who
12:40 p.m. NT

Presentation and question period
  • Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut
  • Students from Tricon Elementary School in Bay de Verde
1:40 p.m. NT

Presentation and question period
  • Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut
  • Students from Pasadena Elementary School and Pasadena Academy High School

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/space-agency/news/2021/02/junior-astronauts-bay-de-verde-and-pasadena-winners-in-newfoundland-and-labrador.html

