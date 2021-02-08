JUNIOR ASTRONAUTS: BAY DE VERDE AND PASADENA WINNERS IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 08 febbraio 2021

Media advisory

On February 8, 2021, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen will speak to students from Tricon Elementary School, Pasadena Elementary School and Pasadena Academy High School. These schools won this visit from an astronaut through the Junior Astronauts campaign. Jeremy Hansen will share his story, talk about his career as an astronaut, and answer their questions.

Media are invited to attend.

Monday, February 8, 2021

Time What Who 12:40 p.m. NT Presentation and question period Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut
Students from Tricon Elementary School in Bay de Verde

1:40 p.m. NT Presentation and question period Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Students from Pasadena Elementary School and Pasadena Academy High School

