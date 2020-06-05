JUNE 2020 SACVOLUNTEERS NEWSLETTER

(AGENPARL) – ven 05 giugno 2020 @media screen and (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 0) and (min-device-width:1024px) {

August 2019 NewsletterVisit City of Sacramento Volunteer Program Web Site

Featured Opportunity Wide Open Walls Mural FestivalThe Wide Open Walls Mural Festival celebrates the relevancy and diversity of street art, and will transform walls and neighborhoods throughout the downtown area and beyond. It will include many opportunities for the public to engage with the artists – including gallery openings, public mural tours, artists’ receptions and panels, First Friday and Second Saturday celebrations, the Wall Ball – an art-themed fundraiser for arts education – and the unique opportunity to watch artists as they create these large-scale works of art. The Wide Open Walls (aka WOW) Mural Festival is taking place from August 8-18, 2019. Volunteer opportunities include: artist assistant, artists ambassador/hospitality, videographer assistant, merchandise sales, and art installation construction. Various locations and shifts. To volunteer visit: www.saceventcrew.com

Recognition Given to Parks and Recreation Volunteer Stars:When putting time and energy into a project, there is nothing better than being recognized for everything that has been done. Recognition can not only help individuals feel good about the work they are doing, but they can also help to inspire others to do good in the world. The Parks and Recreation Enrichment Commission is seeing the hard work being done in the Districts and it is not going by unnoticed. Read more by Montana Greeno

Internships:The City of Sacramento currently has an internship available for Application Developer. Intern will help in Quality Assurance for upgrades and/or maintenance of existing systems, help in production support for systems supported, create/maintain reports in Crystal Reports, COGNOS or SSRS, Develop.NET modules for integration projects involving different systems, and engage with development team in scrum. Applicants must be qualified with C# .NET, JavaScript, Java, Oracle, SQL Server, SharePoint, Git. More information about this and other internships can be found here. Applications can be found here. ​

Event Days at Sacramento Adventure PlaygroundVolunteers are needed to help with Special Events and the monthly Community Play Day at the Sacramento Adventure Playground. Please wear closed toe shoes and clothing and shoes that can get dirty. It will be a fun day of building, playing, and making a mess. While the Sacramento Adventure Playground’s regular operating hours are designed for ages 6-15, the Playground opens up for children of all ages to come and play on Community Days and most Special Events. Community Days are held on the second Saturday of the month (Feb.- Nov) from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Volunteers must be 18 or older, or with an approved service club. Volunteer shifts are from are usually ½ prior to event start and end at close time. Listed below are the volunteer need dates and event times for 2019. Group Volunteer maintenance and/or special projects, and specialized activity instructors always wanted. Adventure Playground is located at the Maple

Farm-to-Fork Festival Friday KickoffThe Friday event will feature music, farm-to-fork food, and wine and beer selections from local breweries and wineries on Friday, September 27 from 4-9 pm, at Capitol Mall Greens, Capitol Mall 95814. Volunteer positions include beer/wine pouring, information booth and vendor move-in. Volunteers 14 and up welcome. To volunteer visit: www.saceventcrew.com

Farm-to-Fork Festival 2019The Farm-to-Fork Festival will return to Capitol Mall showcasing the farms, food, drinks and so much more that make Sacramento America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital on Saturday, September 28th from 11 am to 6 pm at the Capitol Mall Greens, Capital Mall 95814. Volunteer positions include beer/wine pavilion, information booth, stagehand for chefs, and vendor move-in. Volunteers 14 and up welcome. To volunteer visit: www.saceventcrew.com

The Tower Bridge Dinner 2019Visit Sacramento will again host a one-of-a-kind dining experience on the Tower Bridge that highlights the farmers and chefs that help to define our region. The dinner continues to serve as a crucial fundraiser for the free Farm-to-Fork Festival. The dinner takes place Sunday, September 29th from 4:30 to 11 pm on the Tower Bridge. Volunteer positions include volunteer coordinator assistant, swag bag stuffer, dessert crew, tableware set-up, and beverage help. Volunteers 14 and up welcome. To volunteer visit: www.saceventcrew.com

Sacramento CERT Fall AcademySACRAMENTO CERT is a team of community members in the Sacramento region who have been trained in cooperation with the Sacramento City Fire Department (SFD) to respond to an emergency in their neighborhood, workplace, or wherever the need may arise. The CERT program is an all-risk, all-hazard training program that educates volunteer members about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills such as disaster preparedness, fire suppression and utility controls, light search and rescue, disaster medical operations, disaster psychology, and terrorism. The Sacramento Fire CERT program will be holding their Fall Academy from August 7th to August 24th. There are no physical requirements to take the class, and teens are welcome to participate if accompanied by a parent or guardian. Classes will be held at 5770 Freeport Blvd. (Sacramento Fire Headquarters) and the final graduation

Front Street Animal ShelterWash dishes and save lives! The Front Street Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter providing the basic daily care that our animals need. In-shelter volunteers will help with kennel cleaning, sanitizing dishes, washing laundry, processing food in the pet food pantry, and other assorted chores to help keep the shelter a safe place for the animals in our care. There’s a lot of poop to scoop! If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty because your heart is big for animals, come to one of our orientations – the first Thursday or the third Wednesday of each month, 5:30-8:30 pm. Sign up online at www.frontstreetshelter.org.

Cat and Kitten Foster Class There is no room for kittens at the shelter and they are in need of new volunteers to give kittens a temporary home for several weeks. Help Front Street foster kittens and cats. Save lives! Next Kitten and Cat Foster Class is Saturday, August 10th from 3:30-5:30 pm at the Front Street Animal Shelter, 2127 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95818. Register here: www.frontstreetfosters.weebly.com

Dog Foster ClassHelp Front Street foster puppies and dogs. Save lives! Next Puppy and Dog Foster Class is Monday, August 12th from 6-7pm at the Front Street Animal Shelter, 2127 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95818. Register here: www.frontstreetfosters.weebly.com

Meadowview) This is not Raley Field! Assist the athletes on the field, set up and clean-up of the ball field. You may be asked to use a Sports wheelchair and play the game. Please bring work gloves. Must be 14 or older. 4 volunteers needed Get Fit ClubWhen: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 5:30-8:45pm Where: Meet at Garcia Bend Park, 7654 Pocket Road, next to playground. Help us become more fit while having a great time Geocaching! You will help and socialize with our participants while having a blast. Please wear comfortable walking shoes! Must be 16 or older. 5 volunteers needed Lunch and CinemaWhen: Saturday August 10, 2019 10:30am-4:00pm Where: UA Marketplace, 1739 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA (Meet at the back of the complex) Come and enjoy lunch and a movie with our participants. We will need you to help them with purchasing lunch and enjoying the movie. Your ticket to the movie will be provided, however if you want to purchase lunch and movie snacks, you may need to

bring extra money. Must be 16 or older. 3-5 volunteers needed SAN FRANCISCO Giants WHEELCHAIR Softball PracticeWhen: August 10, 2019 7:30am-12:30pm Where: River Cats Independence Field, 2450 Meadowview Road (corner of 24th and Meadowview) This is not Raley Field! Assist the athletes on the field, set up and clean-up of the ball field. You may be asked to use a Sports wheelchair and play the game. Please bring work gloves. Must be 14 or older. 4 volunteers needed Cycling Season Morning River RideWhen: Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:00am-12:00pm Where: Discovery Park -Be prepared for a possible parking fee. Come and enjoy our river ride. We will meet and get ready, then time a nice ride along the flat part of the river. You will need to bring your own bike and helmet (helmets are required when riding with our groups). The rides will depend upon participant’s abilities. Must be 14 or older. 3 Riders needed Get Fit ClubWhen: Monday, August 12, 2019, 5:30-8:45pm Where:

Meet at Sac City College West parking lot, in front of student store. Help us become more fit while having a great time Geocaching! You will help and socialize with our participants while having a blast. Please wear comfortable walking shoes! Must be 16 or older. 5 volunteers needed End of Summer Sock HopWhen: Saturday, August 24, 2019 6:00-9:30pmWhere: Hart Senior Center, 915 27th St. Sacramento, Ca 95816​ Have fun night with food, friends and dancing! We will need your help with socialization set up and clean up. Must be 16 or older. Up to 20 volunteers needed Video Pizza NightWhen: Monday August 26, 2019 5:30-9:00pmWhere: Senior Center 915 27th St. Sacramento, Ca 95816 See the latest release and enjoy some pizza and socializing. We will need your help with socialization and clean up. Must be 16 or older. 3 volunteers needed Land Park Volunteer Corps WorkdayCome join members of the community for the next Land Park Volunteer Corps workday in William Land Park on

Volunteer Fitness Court Ambassador The City of Sacramento has launched a beautiful outdoor Fitness Court in Roosevelt Park, joining the National Fitness Campaign to fund healthy infrastructure and make world-class fitness free for everyone. Conveniently located in downtown’s Roosevelt Park, 1615 9th St, Sacramento, CA 95814, visitors to the new Fitness Court can bike, jog or run to their no-cost bodyweight gym any day of the week! Designed for adults of all fitness levels, this state-of-the-art outdoor circuit training system provides residents an elegant option for a simple seven-movement workout experience. Volunteer Fitness Court Ambassadors are needed to demo the equipment and work with the highest levels of City leadership to develop a fit and social community. If you’ve already made a commitment to living a healthy life, there’s nothing more rewarding than sharing your knowledge and expertise to make an impact in our community. If you or your group

Youth Volunteer Directory The Youth Volunteer Directory is a resource for students, parents, and teachers who seek volunteer opportunities and other ways to help the community. Ninety-eight nonprofit organizations and government agencies that welcome youth as volunteers in the Sacramento region are included in the listings. The directory can be accessed online at: https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=td7c66b,136d53c,13957f9

Senior Softball USA Western National Championships – More than 1.5 million men and women over 40 play Senior Softball in the United States every day. The best of the best will compete here in Sacramento in the USA Western National Championship tournament. Volunteers are needed to assist as score keepers and gate monitors. The event takes place July 30-August 4th at the Sacramento Softball Complex, 3450 Longview Drive, Sacramento 95821. Various shifts needed. To volunteer visit: www.saceventcrew.com

TechConnections Are you one of the millions of Americans who can barely visualize life before computers and smart phones? It might be hard to imagine, but there are many older adults here in Sacramento who haven’t yet had the opportunity to join the technology revolution. Hart Senior Center’s TechConnections Program is out to fix that! With the help of volunteers who love technology (or at least see its many benefits!). TechConnections provides small group classes, workshops and one-on-one tutorials to help seniors get into the computer age. We’re currently seeking new volunteers for our Fall 2019 session to teach or assist in classes ranging from Introduction to Computers, to Microsoft office programs, Internet, Email and Systems Maintenance. Volunteers are needed to show seniors how to use devices like tablets and smart phones. Our cozy classroom for six students, set up with equipment to project our pre-planned lessons onto a large screen, make a

