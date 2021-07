(AGENPARL) – mer 21 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Inside Adams Blog from the Library of Congress.

07/21/2021 12:20 PM EDT

Starting July 26, the Library’s Science and Business Reference Sections will provide reference services in the Main Reading Room, by appointment only, between the hours of 9:30 am – 12:30 pm and 1 pm – 4 pm, Monday through Friday. For science and business reference appointments in the Main Reading Room, call us at (202) 707-5639.

🔊 Listen to this