JUMP INTO SEMESTER 2 WITH OUR ONLINE STUDY TIPS SESSIONS 

Calling all students keen on making a strong start to Semester 2, and who want to get motivated for online study, now! Calling all students who want to tackle stress, improve their personal organisation skills, and build a strong social network at uni!

And…calling all academics and university staff who want to help their students start the semester on the front-foot: with healthy online study habits, a firm foundation of personal resilience, and the skills and confidence to tackle stress, and thoughtfully organise their time and their study routine!

Your University Library is teaming up with the University’s Student Life portfolio, and Student Support Services, to present a series of Online Study Tips workshops. This innovative, cross-university collaboration will strengthen the virtual (and on-campus) student experience of new, returning and International Students.

Each session will be full of hints and tips to ensure participants get the most out of online study, and will be delivered twice weekly in a casual, conversational online environment. And best of all, they’re hosted by our experienced team of student peers, who – as currently enrolled University of Sydney students- have a wealth of practical knowledge about healthy study routines, and navigating the often-challenging world of university.

These sessions will also give students with English as a second or other language a perfect opportunity to practice their English in a casual, non-judgmental environment.

Topics covered include:

Getting your study space ready for online study

Managing stress and motivation

Understanding Canvas

Navigating your online classroom

Organising your digital life

We know the last 6 months have radically changed the way we all study, learn and work, so these sessions are for all students, including new and returning students, International students, or anyone wanting a bit of support developing healthy study-from-home/online learning skills.

To book, simply go to this page, scroll down and find the next Online Study Tips session (or sessions – you can attend more than one!) and register online. Academics and University staff – please pass this notice on to any students you think could benefit from it.

We can’t wait to see you – or your students – there!

