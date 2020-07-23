giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
Breaking News

MESSAGE ON THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE WELLES DECLARATION

JOINT STATEMENT BY THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE AND THE MINISTERS OF…

JOINT STATEMENT BY THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE AND THE MINISTERS OF…

MESSAGE ON THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE WELLES DECLARATION

MESSAGE ON THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE WELLES DECLARATION

PRESS RELEASE: PM: UNION STRONGER THAN EVER

£589 MILLION TO KICKSTART RAIL UPGRADES ACROSS THE NORTH

DON’T GET PETFISHED: VETS AND CELEBRITIES LEAD PUBLIC WARNINGS AGAINST ‘CRUEL AND OPPORTUNIST’ LOCKDOWN PET SELLERS 

DO YOU NEED TO LEAVE YOUR HOME AREA TO ACHIEVE A BETTER…

MERCOLEDì 22 LUGLIO 2020 – 243ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

Agenparl

JUMP INTO SEMESTER 2 WITH OUR ONLINE STUDY TIPS SESSIONS 

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY, gio 23 luglio 2020
desk with laptop

Calling all students keen on making a strong start to Semester 2, and who want to get motivated for online study, now! Calling all students who want to tackle stress, improve their personal organisation skills, and build a strong social network at uni! 

And…calling all academics and university staff who want to help their students start the semester on the front-foot: with healthy online study habits, a firm foundation of personal resilience, and the skills and confidence to tackle stress, and thoughtfully organise their time and their study routine! 

Your University Library is teaming up with the University’s Student Life portfolio, and Student Support Services, to present a series of Online Study Tips workshops. This innovative, cross-university collaboration will strengthen the virtual (and on-campus) student experience of new, returning and International Students.

Each session will be full of hints and tips to ensure participants get the most out of online study, and will be delivered twice weekly in a casual, conversational online environment. And best of all, they’re hosted by our experienced team of student peers, who – as currently enrolled University of Sydney students- have a wealth of practical knowledge about healthy study routines, and navigating the often-challenging world of university.

These sessions will also give students with English as a second or other language a perfect opportunity to practice their English in a casual, non-judgmental environment. 

 Topics covered include:  

  • Getting your study space ready for online study   
  • Managing stress and motivation   
  • Understanding Canvas   
  • Navigating your online classroom   
  • Organising your digital life

We know the last 6 months have radically changed the way we all study, learn and work, so these sessions are for all students, including new and returning students, International students, or anyone wanting a bit of support developing healthy study-from-home/online learning skills.   

To book, simply go to this page, scroll down and find the next Online Study Tips session (or sessions – you can attend more than one!) and register online. Academics and University staff – please pass this notice on to any students you think could benefit from it. 

We can’t wait to see you – or your students – there!  

desk with laptop

Fonte/Source: https://news.library.sydney.edu.au/jump%E2%80%AFinto%E2%80%AFsemester-2-with-our-online-study-tips-sessions%E2%80%AF/

Post collegati

JUMP INTO SEMESTER 2 WITH OUR ONLINE STUDY TIPS SESSIONS 

Redazione

HYDRIDE TRANSFER ENABLED SWITCHABLE DEAROMATIZATION OF INDOLES IN THE CARBOCYCLIC RING AND THE PYRROLE RING

Redazione

MOH: ICU BED CAPACITY INCREASED BY 54% AT JEDDAH HOSPITALS

Redazione

OVER 2,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-HAFR AL-BATIN SO FAR

Redazione

ANTI-PROLIFERATIVE EFFECTS OF DITERPENOIDS FROM SAGITTARIA TRIFOLIA L. TUBERS ON COLON CANCER CELLS BY TARGETING NF-κB PATHWAY

Redazione

UV-O3 TREATED AND ANNEALING-FREE CERIUM OXIDE AS ELECTRON TRANSPORT LAYERS FOR FLEXIBLE PLANAR PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More