(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 05 agosto 2020 Various locations
Friday, September 4, 2020, 6 – 7pm

Jumoo (Smoking)

To open this year’s Brisbane Festival, we invite you to be part of a very special, city-wide smoking ceremony.

This event will honour and pay respect to the First People of Brisbane, who have occupied this country for more than 65,000 years.

Under the creative direction and Custodianship of Tribal Experiences Managing Director and Yuggera and Turrbal man Shannon Ruska, these smoking ceremonies will be a mass celebration and connection to country to lead us peacefully and respectfully into September.

It’s time to reset, refocus and cleanse.

Where: South Bank Parklands, Roma Street Parkland

Accessibility: 75% visual content. Minimal dialogue, some background music and/or sounds

Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Family events, Festivals, Free
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Bookings: No bookings required. Find out more on the Brisbane Festival website.
Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D146997724

