JUL 24, 11:00 – ART STUDY CENTER SEMINAR AT HOME: SHADES IN BLACK AND WHITE—AMERICAN PORTRAIT SILHOUETTES

(AGENPARL) – CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 01 luglio 2020

Seminar



11:00am – 12:00pm

Harvard Art Museums,

American portrait silhouettes were made from the late 1700s through the 1830s by a variety of people—from trained portrait artists and itinerant artist/peddlers to family members snipping away in the drawing room. The materials and techniques used to make these objects represent an equally compelling range reflecting the variety of makers.

In this session, paper conservator Penley Knipe will explore the history of this charming form of portraiture and clues about their making gleaned through close examination of examples in the Harvard Art Museums, including the work of contemporary artist Kara Walker.

Led by:
Penley Knipe, Philip and Lynn Straus Senior Conservator of Works on Paper and Head of the Paper Lab, Straus Center for Conservation and Technical Studies

This virtual seminar will take place online via Zoom. Free admission, but registration is required. To register, please complete this online form.

You will receive an email confirming your registration along with a Zoom link and password for the program. If you have any questions, please contact <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.harvardartmuseums.org/calendar/art-study-center-seminar-at-home-shades-in-black-and-white-american-portrait-silhouettes

