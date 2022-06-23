34.4 C
giovedì, Giugno 23, 2022
Judicial Watch ⚖️-2022-06-23 20:20

BREAKING: A federal court ordered the release of testimony of Lois Lerner, former director of the IRS, and Holly Paz, her top aide and former IRS director of Office of Rulings and Agreements (1/3). https://t.co/dUSz5VVGaA
Twitter – Judicial Watch ⚖️

