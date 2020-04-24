(AGENPARL) – ven 24 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to From the Catbird Seat: Poetry & Literature Blog from the Library of Congress.

Juan Felipe Herrera on The Poetry of Home [ https://blogs.loc.gov/catbird/2020/04/juan-felipe-herrera-on-the-poetry-of-home/?loclr=eaplb ] 04/24/2020 12:00 PM EDT

21st U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera reads and discusses his poem "Five Directions to My House" in the third installment of our weekly collaborative video series with The Washington Post, The Poetry of Home.

