venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Breaking News

+++RIPETIZIONE CORRETTA+++CURA ITALIA: MANDELLI (FI), OK A MIO ODG PER BABY SITTER…

CURA ITALIA: MANDELLI (FI), OK A MIO ODG PER BABY SITTER A…

CABO VERDE : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE;…

CABO VERDE : FIRST REVIEW UNDER THE POLICY COORDINATION INSTRUMENT AND REQUEST…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH DAVID BRODY OF FAITH NATION WITH DAVID…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH DAVID BRODY OF FAITH NATION WITH DAVID…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH DAVID BRODY OF FAITH NATION WITH DAVID…

COTE D’IVOIRE : REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND…

THE GAMBIA : REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND…

CHAD : REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY, EXTENSION OF…

Agenparl

JUAN FELIPE HERRERA ON “THE POETRY OF HOME”

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ven 24 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to From the Catbird Seat: Poetry & Literature Blog from the Library of Congress.
Juan Felipe Herrera on The Poetry of Home [ https://blogs.loc.gov/catbird/2020/04/juan-felipe-herrera-on-the-poetry-of-home/?loclr=eaplb ] 04/24/2020 12:00 PM EDT
21st U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera reads and discusses his poem “Five Directions to My House” in the third installment of our weekly collaborative video series with The Washington Post, The Poetry of Home. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More