(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 15 giugno 2020 At last, Jotaro and his companions have made it to Egypt! Now only a journey down the Nile stands between them and their adversary that, and nine new Stand users, the Great Gods of Egypt, who serve Dio with blind fanaticism. Gruesome death waits beneath the desert sands, and to stand a chance, the heroes must tame a new ally, a vicious brute whose Tarot Card is “The Fool”!

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204389678