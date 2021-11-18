(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/18/2021 10:26 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Today, Political Directors (PDs) of the E3 (France, Germany, UK) and the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran held consultations with the Gulf Cooperation Council, its Member States, Egypt, and Jordan in Riyadh.

They exchanged views on the political and security situation in the region, including Iran‘s actions. They also addressed the upcoming seventh round of talks on the return of Iran and the United States to mutual, full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA). Representatives of the E3 and the United States reiterated the importance– for Europe, the United States, the region and beyond – of quickly reaching and implementing a negotiated solution to that end and of ensuring that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes.

PDs of the E3 and the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran welcomed our regional partners’ efforts to deescalate tensions and promote dialogue in the region.

They affirmed their determination to continue to address broader security concerns of the region. They discussed Iran destabilizing activities in the region, including the use and transfer of ballistic missiles and UAVs that have led to attacks against regional partners. They reiterated their concern for and condemnation of such destabilizing activities.

They underlined that enhanced regional dialogue and a return to mutual compliance with the JCPoA would benefit the entire Middle East, allow for more regional partnerships and economic exchange, with long-lasting implications for growth and the well-being of all people there, including in Iran.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this