The following is the text of a joint statement released by the Governments of the United States and Turkey.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met in New York on May 18 within the framework of the U.S.-Turkey Strategic Mechanism to reaffirm their strong cooperation as partners and NATO Allies.

The United States and Turkey are committed to working closely together to face current geopolitical challenges. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu intend to deepen bilateral cooperation through constructive and open dialogue as envisioned by the U.S. Turkey Strategic Mechanism.

They discussed ways and assessed concrete steps to enhance their cooperation on defense issues, counterterrorism, energy and food security, combatting climate change and boosting trade ties, while agreeing to intensify consultations on a range of regional issues.

They also reiterated their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s unacceptable war. Within this framework, the United States and Turkey reaffirmed their support to find a solution to end the war.

