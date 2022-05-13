(AGENPARL) – ven 13 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

Representatives of the United States, the Arab League, Egypt, the European Union, France, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom met in Brussels on May 10, 2022, to discuss the crisis in Syria.

We applauded the European Union for convening the Brussels VI Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region and welcomed the generous support pledged for vulnerable Syrians, Syrian refugees, and their host countries. We also urged continued support to Syrian refugees and host countries, until Syrians can voluntarily return home with safety and dignity, according to UN standards.

We remain committed to reducing the suffering of the Syrian people. We highlighted the importance of sustaining and increasing humanitarian aid to Syrians through all modalities, including UN-mandated cross-border aid, and continued implementation of UNSC Resolution 2585.

We reiterated our continued support for UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, for UNSC Resolution 2254, and for a political resolution to the crisis, with full respect for the unity and territorial integrity of Syria. We also reaffirmed our commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as well as to prevent violent extremism, and underlined the need to continue working closely with international partners to ensure a lasting defeat of Daesh and other terrorist organizations consistent with UNSC Resolution 2254. We also underscored the need to continue to press for accountability and justice for the atrocities perpetrated in Syria, as well as to press for the release of the arbitrarily detained and a full accounting of the missing.

