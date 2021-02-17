JOINT STATEMENT ON ROCKET ATTACKS IN ERBIL

(AGENPARL) – mer 17 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

02/16/2021

The following statement was released by United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following theFebruary 15 attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region:

We the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the February 15 rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. We offer our condolences to the victims, their families, and the Iraqi people. Together, our governments willsupport theGovernment of Iraqs investigation into the attack with a view to holding accountable those responsible. We are united in our view that attacks on U.S. and Coalitionpersonnel and facilities will not be tolerated.

