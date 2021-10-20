(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/19/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the United Mexican States on the occasion of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's visit to Palenque, Mexico.

Begin Text:

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry today announced an important step forward in the bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico on measures to address the climate crisis. The two countries recognize the importance of global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and share the view that the 2020s are a decisive decade for climate action.

President López Obrador and cabinet ministers warmly welcomed Special Presidential Envoy Kerry for a day-long visit to Palenque in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, including a formal exchange of views and an informal introduction to the region, including its people and history. During the visit, President López Obrador shared his decision to begin a structured transition toward the greening of Mexico’s energy sector and the strengthening of its energy independence. Special Presidential Envoy Kerry indicated that the United States would support efforts to catalyze finance and technology, and both countries underscored the importance of strengthening North American relations, with an accelerated clean energy transition this decade to address the climate crisis including with Canada.

President López Obrador shared Mexico’s plans, including to cooperate closely with the United States to accelerate Mexico’s deployment of renewable energy, including wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric power, as a major step in Mexico’s commitment to strengthen the ambition of its Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement next year. The two countries will explore other opportunities to enhance ambition, including increasing energy efficiency, tackling methane emissions, and greening transportation. Mexico previously announced its support for the Global Methane Pledge, and both countries recognize the critical importance of rapidly reducing methane emissions.

President López Obrador introduced Secretary Kerry to Sembrando Vida, a multi-state initiative Mexico has undertaken to plant trees, support the goal to eliminate deforestation, create sustainable jobs in the agricultural sector, and create opportunities for would-be migrants in their communities of origin. The United States and Mexico are committed to working together to enhance the climate benefits of this initiative and to promote nature-based solutions to climate, conservation, and development.

End Text.

