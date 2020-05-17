domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
Breaking News

SCUOLE, SALVINI: GOVERNO SI SVEGLI SU PARITARIE A RISCHIO CHIUSURA

MUSEI VATICANI. IL RESTAURO CHE SVELA L’ULTIMO RAFFAELLO

DECRETO-LEGGE DETENZIONI DOMICILIARI E DIFFERIMENTI PENA: PROSEGUE ESAME E AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN…

SPECIFIC CONTRIBUTION OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC TOWARD NEW GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AID

ENERGY SECURITY AND SLOVAKIA´S PRESIDENCY IN THE COUNCIL OF THE EU ALSO…

SLOBODNíK RECEIVED GERMAN BUNDESTAG MPS

SLOBODNíK AND HIS US COUNTERPART DISCUSS DEVELOPMENTS IN UKRAINE

WORKING VISIT OF STATE SECRETARY IGOR SLOBODNíK TO OECD

STATEMENT ON TRANSFER OF POWERS IN THE AREA OF NATIONAL COORDINATION OF…

STATEMENT OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK…

Agenparl

JOINT STATEMENT ON INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST HOMOPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA AND BIPHOBIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), dom 17 maggio 2020

Premier John Horgan and Mitzi Dean, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, have issued the following statement recognizing the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, May 17, 2020:

“On the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, and every day, we stand in solidarity with LGBTQ2S+ people against hate, violence and discrimination.

“Homophobia, transphobia and biphobia have no place in our province and our society.

“We recognize that there are still those who target people with harassment, violence and discrimination because of their gender or their sexuality. We also recognize that young people growing up queer, trans and two-spirit are still at a higher risk of experiencing abuse and homelessness.

“Our government is working to make sure our services are delivered in a way that is inclusive and respectful of people of all genders and sexual orientations. We support sexual orientation and gender-identity education in schools, have re-established the human rights commission and implemented a gender-X option for provincial identifications.

“We have also expanded gender-affirming surgeries throughout the province – because every person deserves access to health-care services that meet their needs. As we work together on our COVID-19 pandemic response plan, we recognize that there are transgender people who have had gender-affirming surgeries delayed. We know this is very difficult for those who have been waiting for this important care.

“Together, we will get through this, and together we will build a province where everyone can live without fear of violence or discrimination because of who they are or who they love.”

For a French translation, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/2020.05.17_STM_Day_Against_Homophobia_Transphobia_Biphobia_FR.pdf

1717_STM_Day_Against_Homophobia_Transphobia_Biphobia_FR.pdf’>17_STM_Day_Against_Homophobia_Transphobia_Biphobia_FR.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020PREM0056-000876

Post collegati

JOINT STATEMENT ON INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST HOMOPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA AND BIPHOBIA

Redazione

BOLLETTINO DELLA REGIONE CALABRIA DEL 17/05/2020

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: IN FVG POSITIVI SCENDONO A 707 (-30 RISPETTO A IERI)

Redazione

NO NEW CASES OF COVID-19; MORE THAN 20,000 TESTS CONDUCTED

Redazione

EMERGENZA COVID 19: ORDINANZA IN VIGORE DAL 18 MAGGIO 2020

Redazione

EXTENSION OF LOCKDOWN UP TO MAY 31, 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More