JOINT STATEMENT ON INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST HOMOPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA AND BIPHOBIA

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), dom 17 maggio 2020

Premier John Horgan and Mitzi Dean, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, have issued the following statement recognizing the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, May 17, 2020:

“On the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, and every day, we stand in solidarity with LGBTQ2S+ people against hate, violence and discrimination.

“Homophobia, transphobia and biphobia have no place in our province and our society.

“We recognize that there are still those who target people with harassment, violence and discrimination because of their gender or their sexuality. We also recognize that young people growing up queer, trans and two-spirit are still at a higher risk of experiencing abuse and homelessness.

“Our government is working to make sure our services are delivered in a way that is inclusive and respectful of people of all genders and sexual orientations. We support sexual orientation and gender-identity education in schools, have re-established the human rights commission and implemented a gender-X option for provincial identifications.

“We have also expanded gender-affirming surgeries throughout the province – because every person deserves access to health-care services that meet their needs. As we work together on our COVID-19 pandemic response plan, we recognize that there are transgender people who have had gender-affirming surgeries delayed. We know this is very difficult for those who have been waiting for this important care.

“Together, we will get through this, and together we will build a province where everyone can live without fear of violence or discrimination because of who they are or who they love.”

For a French translation, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/2020.05.17_STM_Day_Against_Homophobia_Transphobia_Biphobia_FR.pdf