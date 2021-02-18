(AGENPARL) – gio 18 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Joint Statement by the Secretary of State of the United States of America and the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, the United Kingdom [ https://www.state.gov/joint-statement-by-the-secretary-of-state-of-the-united-states-of-america-and-the-foreign-ministers-of-france-germany-the-united-kingdom/ ] 02/18/2021 02:13 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following statement was released by United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following todays ministerial meeting:

“Begin text:”

The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom and the U.S. Secretary of Stateheld a virtual meeting,for the second timein this formatsince Secretary Blinken took office, to discuss Iran and other pressing issues.Theyreaffirmed the centrality of the transatlanticpartnershipin dealing with the security, climate, economic, health and other challenges the world faces.

Regarding Iran, theE3 and the United Statesexpressed their sharedfundamental security interestin upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime and ensuring that Irancannever developa nuclear weapon.In this context,the conclusion of the JCPOA was a key achievement of multilateral diplomacy. The E3 welcomedthe United States stated intention to return todiplomacywith Iranas well as the resumption of a confidentand in-depth dialogue between the E3 and the United States. The Ministersaffirmedstrong interestin continuing theirconsultations and coordination, including with China and Russia, on this key security issue, recognizing the role of the High Representative of the European Union as Coordinator of the Joint Commission.

TheE3 and the United Statesaffirmed their shared objective ofIransreturnto full compliancewithitscommitments under theJCPOA. Secretary Blinken reiterated that, as President Biden has said, if Iran comes back into strict compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA, the United States will do the same and is prepared to engage in discussions with Iran toward that end.

In this context, the E3 and the UScalledonIran not to take any additional steps,in particularwith respect tothesuspension oftheAdditional Protocol andtoany limitations on IAEA verification activitiesin Iran.The E3 and the United Statesare united in underlining thedangerousnature of a decision to limitIAEA access, andurgeIran to consider the consequencesofsuch grave action, particularly at this time of renewed diplomatic opportunity.They reiterated their full support for theprofessional and impartial roleof the IAEA and its Director Generaland their efforts toimplementthe necessary verification and monitoring of Irans nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

TheE3 and the United Statesalsoexpressedtheir shared concerns over Irans recentactionsto produce bothuraniumenrichedup to 20%anduranium metal.These activities have no credible civil justification. Uranium metal production is a key step in thedevelopmentof a nuclear weapon.

The E3 welcomed the prospect of a U.S. and Iranian return to compliance with the JCPOA.The E3 and the United Statesaffirmed their determination tothenstrengthen theJCPOA and, together with regional parties and the wider internationalcommunity, address broader security concernsrelated to Irans missile programs and regional activities.We are committed to working togethertowardthesegoals.

The Ministers also called on Iran to releaseall our arbitrarily detained nationals and reunite them with their families. They alsoexpressed deep concern about the continuing grave human rights violations in Iran.

The E3 and the United Stateslook forward to engaging with partners in order to work together toward thesekeyobjectives.

They expressed their joint determination to work toward de-escalating tensions in the Gulf region.They stressed in particular the urgency of ending the war in Yemen, while reaffirming their steadfast commitment to the security of their regional partners.On Yemen, the Ministers agreed to work closely together to support United Nations Special Envoy Griffiths efforts to end the war and to address the humanitarian crisis. They expressed concern about the recent Houthi offensive against Marib and strikes against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia,calling upon the Houthis and all Yemeni parties to engage constructively in the political process.

On Iraq, the Ministers reiterated their condemnation of the February 15 rocket attack in Erbil. They expressed their condolences for the victims, their families, and the Iraqi people and emphasized that attacks on U.S.,Coalitionand NATOpersonnel and facilities will not be tolerated.Ministers reiterated their support for the Iraqi Government.

Discussing the evolving challenge posed byISIS, ministers re-committed to continuing critical efforts to target and eliminate theISIS threat in Iraq and Syria, including efforts via the 83-member Global Coalition to DefeatISIS. They also emphasized the growing importance of coordinating efforts to target the threat posed byISISbranches and networks worldwide.

The Ministers agreed to closely coordinate to address the global challenges posed by China, as well as the need for cooperation across a range of issues, including climate change.

On Myanmar, they condemned the military coup. They called on military leaders to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically elected government, refrain from violence, release all those unjustly detained, and respect human rights and the rule of law.

The Ministers agreed on the importance of furtherstrengtheningNATO and ensuring it is positioned to address todays strategic realitiesbuilding onthe NATOReflectionGroupsRecommendations.

Ministers agreed that strong international and multilateral cooperation was essential to ending the COVID 19 pandemic and building back better collectively. They reviewed efforts on the global response, including support for rapid deployment of vaccines globally, primarily through the ACT-A/COVAX facility.

They agreed to work with urgency to address the climate crisis ahead of the 26th UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow in November. They agreed that significant collective action was needed to implement the Paris Agreement, including keeping a 1.5 degree Celsius temperature rise within reach. They look forward to the upcoming U.S.-hosted Leaders Climate Summit as an important forum to for enhanced climate ambition.

“End text.”

🔊 Listen to this