“Today Administration officials from the White House, DOT, and EPA met with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to discuss the proposed SAFE Vehicles Rule. The Administration and CARB agreed to future meetings to discuss technical, legal, and policy issues with the shared goal of achieving one national set of standards for vehicle fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions.”
