31 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

PROMOTING ACCOUNTABILITY FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSERS IN GUATEMALA

PROMOTING ACCOUNTABILITY FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSERS IN GUATEMALA

PUBLIC DESIGNATION, DUE TO GROSS VIOLATIONS OF HUMAN RIGHTS, OF PAUL CHRISTIAN…

PUBLIC DESIGNATION, DUE TO GROSS VIOLATIONS OF HUMAN RIGHTS, OF PAUL CHRISTIAN…

PUBLIC DESIGNATION, DUE TO GROSS VIOLATIONS OF HUMAN RIGHTS, OF PAUL CHRISTIAN…

BREXIT: SISTO (FI), UE SIA RIGOROSA SU ACCORDI O ALTRI SEGUIRANNO GB

ISCRIZIONI ANNO SCOLASTICO 2020/2021 – DATI REGIONALI

DEMENTIA  COMMUNITY INVESTMENT

CORONA VIRUS, CHIGI: SPERANZA PROPONE BORRIELLO COME COMMISSARIO PER LA GESTIONE EMERGENZA

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE RIFIUTI, AUDIZIONE BANCA D’ITALIA E ISTITUTO VIGILANZA ASSICURAZIONI – LUNEDì…

Home » JOINT STATEMENT BETWEEN THE WHITE HOUSE, DOT, EPA, AND THE CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES BOARD (CARB) ON SAFE VEHICLES RULE
Agenparl English Infrastrutture

JOINT STATEMENT BETWEEN THE WHITE HOUSE, DOT, EPA, AND THE CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES BOARD (CARB) ON SAFE VEHICLES RULE

by Redazione0

(agenparl) – washington ven 31 gennaio 2020

“Today Administration officials from the White House, DOT, and EPA met with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to discuss the proposed SAFE Vehicles Rule.  The Administration and CARB agreed to future meetings to discuss technical, legal, and policy issues with the shared goal of achieving one national set of standards for vehicle fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions.”



Updated: Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Fonte/Source: https://cms7.dot.gov/briefing-room/joint-statement-between-white-house-dot-epa-and-california-air-resources-board-carb

Related posts

DOT ANNOUNCES COMPETITION ON ADVANCING INNOVATIVE WAYS TO ANALYZE CRASH DATA

Redazione

JOINT STATEMENT BETWEEN THE WHITE HOUSE, DOT, EPA, AND THE CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES BOARD (CARB) ON SAFE VEHICLES RULE

Redazione

STATEMENT OF U.S. SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION ELAINE L. CHAO ON THE LYING-IN-STATE OF PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH AT THE U.S. CAPITOL

Redazione

U.S. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY ELAINE L. CHAO ANNOUNCES $205 MILLION IN FUNDING FOR AIRPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Redazione

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ANNOUNCES $908 MILLION LOAN TO FINANCE THE COTTON BELT CORRIDOR REGIONAL RAIL PROJECT

Redazione

PROMOTING ACCOUNTABILITY FOR HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSERS IN GUATEMALA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More