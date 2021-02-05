venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
Breaking News

JOINT STATEMENT AHEAD OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE FOR FEMALE…

LATEST MONITORING DATA CONFIRMS SAFETY OF COVID-19 VACCINES

GOVERNMENT CONFIRMS MANDATORY HOTEL QUARANTINE TO BE INTRODUCED FROM 15 FEBRUARY

MINORI: GARIGLIO (PD), SERVE LEGGE PER ACCESSO INTERNET

PIANETA SOSTENIBILE: IL NUOVO PIANO EUROPEO PER UN’ECONOMIA CIRCOLARE. BRIEFING STAMPA LUNEDì…

CARITAS AMBROSIANA: CON LA PANDEMIA AUMENTATE LE VIOLENZE SULLE DONNE

IL MINISTRO DEL COMMERCIO DELLA COREA DEL SUD SI RITIRA DALLA CORSA…

APPELLO ALL’ONU: NESSUNO SIA ESCLUSO DAL VACCINO ANTI-COVID

GOVERNO: PEZZOPANE (PD), RECOVERY SI OCCUPI DI VIOLENZA DI GENERE E LAVORO…

CONSULTAZIONI, RENZI: SOSTERREMO IL GOVERNO DRAGHI INDIPENDENTEMENTE DA QUANTI MINISTRI TECNICI E…

Agenparl

JOINT STATEMENT AHEAD OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE FOR FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, ven 05 febbraio 2021

No woman or girl should suffer from violence. Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a severe violation of human rights and an act of violence against women and girls. It is estimated that more than 200 million women and girls worldwide have suffered from FGM. In Europe, at least 600,000 women and girls are living with the consequences of FGM, often severely affecting their health and well-being, even endangering their lives. COVID-19 has disrupted prevention programmes, seriously undermining progress towards reducing this heinous practice. Any backward step puts thousands of women and girls at risk.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/92652/joint-statement-ahead-international-day-zero-tolerance-female-genital-mutilation_en

Post collegati

JOINT STATEMENT AHEAD OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE FOR FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

Redazione

CORPORATE REPORT: MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN BEIS AND UKAS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: GOVERNMENT CONFIRMS MANDATORY HOTEL QUARANTINE TO BE INTRODUCED FROM 15 FEBRUARY

Redazione

NEHANDERTALS’ GUT MICROBIOTA AND THE BACTERIA HELPING OUR HEALTH

Redazione

LATEST MONITORING DATA CONFIRMS SAFETY OF COVID-19 VACCINES

Redazione

UPDATE: PROGRAMME PRECISION ARRESTS IN BRADFORD

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More