JOINT STATEMENT AHEAD OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE FOR FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, ven 05 febbraio 2021

No woman or girl should suffer from violence. Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a severe violation of human rights and an act of violence against women and girls. It is estimated that more than 200 million women and girls worldwide have suffered from FGM. In Europe, at least 600,000 women and girls are living with the consequences of FGM, often severely affecting their health and well-being, even endangering their lives. COVID-19 has disrupted prevention programmes, seriously undermining progress towards reducing this heinous practice. Any backward step puts thousands of women and girls at risk.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/92652/joint-statement-ahead-international-day-zero-tolerance-female-genital-mutilation_en