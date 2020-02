Adrian Dix, Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs, and Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, have issued the following statement regarding hateful messages at the Ecole Au-coeur-de-l’ile francophone school in Comox:

“Yesterday morning, students arrived at the Ecole Au-coeur-de-l’ile francophone school to find hateful and racist messages spray-painted on school walls and on the ground. This is unacceptable.

“In British Columbia, we are proud to be home to communities rich in diversity and culture. Diversity is a source of strength that plays an important role in the growth of our country and our province.

“Francophones and francophiles contribute significantly to our province’s history, economic growth and cultural diversity.

“That is why schools in B.C. must be free of discrimination, bullying, harassment, intimidation and violence.

“The Government of British Columbia ensures all schools in the province have anti-bullying and harassment policies, in line with the BC Human Rights Code.

“There are counsellors on the ground at École Au-coeur-de-l’île School to assist impacted students.

“The Government of British Columbia condemns any form of discrimination. We will continue to stand against racism, violence and discrimination as we work to build a better and more just province for everyone.”