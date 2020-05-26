mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
SVEZIA, PRIMO RITIRO SPIRITUALE ECUMENICO ON LINE. LUTERANI E CATTOLICI INSIEME

STUDI EPIDEMIOLOGICI E STATISTICHE SU SARS-COV-2: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI E AUDIZIONI…

ISRAEL: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL SPEAKS TO FOREIGN MINISTER GABI ASHKENAZI

ECONOMY: OECD GDP FALLS BY 1.8% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

BANGLADESH: IL CICLONE OLTRE IL COVID-19 E A COX’BAZAR 15MILA IN QUARANTENA

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 27/05/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 222

CORONAVIRUS, IL GIAPPONE RILANCIA IL TURISMO CON SUSSIDI FINO A $185 AL…

2 GIUGNO, SALVINI: SAREMO IN TANTI CAPOLUOGHI PER DARE VOCE ALLE RICHIESTE…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 26 MAY…

GIUSTIZIA, SALVINI: FORTUNATAMENTE SOLO ALCUNI MAGISTRATI USANO TOGA PER FARE POLITICA

JOINT RELEASE: LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY TO MEET JUNE 15 TO JULY 3

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), mar 26 maggio 2020

Released on May 26, 2020

Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison and Opposition House Leader Cathy Sproule today announced that they have agreed to a modified arrangement for the Legislative Assembly to meet starting in June.

The Assembly will meet for 14 days from June 15 to July 3 with sittings from Monday to Friday each week.  There will be no sitting on Canada Day, July 1.  Only 10 government members and five opposition members will be in the Assembly at any time in order to ensure safe physical distancing.

The Minister of Finance will table the 2020-21 provincial budget on June 15, and there will be 60 hours of scrutiny of the budget estimates in legislative committees on the following days.  The final vote on the budget will take place on July 2.

While the budget will be the main priority of the 14-day sitting, the government may conduct other legislative business, time permitting.

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/may/26/session-start-up

