(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 26 maggio 2020

European Commission Press release Brussels, 26 May 2020 The leaders expressed their deepest sympathy with the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. They recognised that global solidarity, cooperation and effective multilateralism are required more than ever to defeat the virus as well as to ensure economic recovery.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_942