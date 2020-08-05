mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
JOINT NEWS RELEASE: RECLAMATION URGES PUBLIC TO EXERCISE CAUTION BELOW GLEN CANYON DAM DUE TO POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FLUCTUATIONS IN RIVER RELEASES

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (USA), mer 05 agosto 2020 The Bureau of Reclamation urges those recreating on or along the Colorado River through Glen and Grand canyons to exercise increased caution as possible sudden fluctuations in water releases to meet summer energy demands may cause rapid changes to the riverâs flow.

