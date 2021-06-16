(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, mer 16 giugno 2021
The EIT Community is working to help enable a ‘green recovery’ to foster sustainable innovation in the region.
The circular economy concept is of crucial importance to COVID-recovery. The Western Balkans are currently performing below average in waste management and has a tendency to look at recycling rates instead of boosting the circular economy by considering the system as a whole.
