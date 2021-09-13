(AGENPARL) – lun 13 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/13/2021 04:41 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

As shared in early June, the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration have taken steps toward reinstituting and improving the Central American Minors (CAM) program since our agencies launched the first phase of reopening CAM on March 10. As part of this phased approach, we have continued to reopen cases that were closed when CAM was terminated in 2018 and have expanded eligibility of those able to petition for their children’s access to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

Today, we are proud to announce that the CAM application has been approved. New applications will be accepted beginning September 14. Throughout August, resettlement support center partners were trained to support families during the process.

The reopening of CAM coupled with eligibility expansion are components of President Biden’s multi-pronged approach to address the challenges of irregular migration throughout North and Central America. A greater number of qualifying individuals now have access to this program. Eligibility to petition will now be extended to include legal guardians (in addition to parents) who are in the United States, pursuant to any of the following qualifying categories: lawful permanent residence; temporary protected status; parole; deferred action; deferred enforced departure; or withholding of removal. In addition, this expansion of eligibility will now include certain U.S.-based parents or legal guardians who have a pending asylum application or a pending U visa petition filed before May 15, 2021.

We are firmly committed to welcoming people to the United States with humanity and respect, and reuniting families. We are delivering on our promise to promote safe, orderly, and humane migration from Central America through this expansion of legal pathways to seek humanitarian protection in the United States.

