Today, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans who leads international negotiations on climate

hosted a virtual ministerial to mobilize further support for the Global Methane Pledge. The co-convenors and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Inger Andersen affirmed the critical importance of rapidly reducing methane emissions as the single most effective strategy to reduce near-term global warming to keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

The new supporters include:

– Canada

– Central African Republic

– Congo-Brazzaville

– Costa Rica

– Cote d’Ivoire

– Democratic Republic of the Congo

– Federated States of Micronesia

– France

– Germany

– Guatemala

– Guinea

– Israel

– Japan

– Jordan

– Kyrgyz Republic

– Liberia

– Malta

– Morocco

– Nigeria

– Pakistan

– Philippines

– Rwanda

– Sweden

– Togo

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and, according to the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, accounts for about half of the 1.0 degree Celsius net rise in global average temperature since the pre-industrial era, making methane action an essential complement to energy sector decarbonization.

Countries joining the Global Methane Pledge commit to a collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030 and moving towards using highest tier IPCC good practice inventory methodologies to quantify methane emissions, with a particular focus on high emission sources. Successful implementation of the Pledge would reduce warming by at least 0.2 degrees Celsius by 2050.

The United States, the European Union, and other early supporters will continue to enlist additional countries to join the Global Methane Pledge pending its formal launch at COP 26.

