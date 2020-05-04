(AGENPARL) – lun 04 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

Join Us for our First Orientation to Law Library Collections Webinar, May 13 at 11:00 AM EDT [ https://blogs.loc.gov/law/2020/05/join-us-for-our-first-orientation-to-law-library-collections-webinar-may-13-at-1100-am-edt/?loclr=eaiclb ] 05/04/2020 01:07 PM EDT

This is a guest post byAnna Price, a legal reference librarian at the Law Library of Congress. The Law Library of Congress continues to expand its online educational opportunities through webinars on U.S. legal research strategies and contemporary foreign and comparative law issues. We invite you to attend our upcoming Orientation to Law Library Collections [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]