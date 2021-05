(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, lun 24 maggio 2021 Recruitment for the Cupertino Youth Activity Board (YAB) is now open! Incoming eighth through eleventh graders are invited to apply to become part of the volunteer leadership group that plans events for the youth and teens of Cupertino. YAB members…

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/5316/