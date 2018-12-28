28 Dicembre 2018

Johnsonville, Wellington

(agenparl) – wellington (new zealand) ven 28 dicembre 2018 Saturday, 29 December :25am
At about 3.03am on Saturday 29th December 2018 Police were advised of a crash on State Highway One, Johnsonville, Wellington.
On Police arrival it was found there was a crash between a motorcyclist and a car in the northbound lanes.  
The motorcyclist has died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Police are investigating reports that the car was being driven in a southerly direction in the northbound lane.
Police would like to hear from any person that may have witnessed the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the motorway.
The Serious Crash Unit was called out to investigate the incident.  
The Wellington Police can be contacted on Telephone
Enquiries are continuing into this matter and no further press release will be made until after 10am on Saturday 29th December 2018. ENDS
