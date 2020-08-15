JOHN W. FLANNAGAN AND NORTH FORK OF POUND RIVER LAKES MASTER PLANS REVISION

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 15 agosto 2020 The Huntington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), hereby informs the public of the initiation of the process to update the John W. Flannagan Lake and North Fork of Pound River Lake Master Plans into one Regional Master Plan and Integrated Environmental Assessment. USACE defines a master plan as the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource development projects. The master plans are a vital tool produced and used by USACE to guide the responsible stewardship of USACE-administered lands and resources for the benefit of present and future generations. Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the master plans.



