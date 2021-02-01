lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
Breaking News

USA, L’EX PRESIDENTE DONALD TRUMP E IL COMITATO NAZIONALE REPUBBLICANO (RNC) NEGLI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 708 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 708 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

INDONESIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE CANING OF SIX PERSONS IN…

LITHUANIA OPENS A NEW HONORARY CONSULATE IN THE ITALIAN REGION OF ABRUZZO

MFA STRONGLY CONDEMNS MASS ARRESTS AND USE OF VIOLENCE AGAINST PEACEFUL PROTESTERS…

CONSULTAZIONI, FICO: EMERSA DISPONIBILITA’ COMUNE A PROCEDERE SU UN CONFRONTO COMUNE

PAROLIN PORTA IN CAMERUN IL MESSAGGIO DI PACE E RICONCILIAZIONE DEL PAPA

NEI SOGNI DEGLI ANZIANI IL FUTURO DELLA SOCIETà

L’AZIONE CATTOLICA CON IL PAPA: PRONTI A SEMINARE LA BUONA NOTIZIA

Agenparl

JOHN BUTLER’S PERFORMANCE POSTPONED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

MEDIA RELEASE

Published: 01 February 2021. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

John Butler’s performance at Cairns Performing Arts Centre this Thursday and Friday (4 and 5 February) has been postponed.

As a result of Western Australia recording a locally acquired COVID-19 case on Sunday and the subsequent five-day lockdown, Butler, who resides in Freemantle, is unable to travel to Cairns at this time.

Tickets to the John Butler show will remain valid for the new dates, which will be announced in the near future.

However, ticket holders who would like to attend a different Cairns Summer Sounds event are asked to contact Ticketlink on 1300 855 835 to change their ticket to see either Tones And I, Bernard Fanning or Amy Shark.

Cairns Summer Sounds, a string of shows presented by Cairns Regional Council and Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ), was to kick off with John Butler on 4 and 5 February.



EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE

my cairns
DOWNLOAD IT FREE

EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE

DOWNLOAD IT FREE






Last updated: 01 February 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/john-butler

Post collegati

JOHN BUTLER’S PERFORMANCE POSTPONED

Redazione

LEICHHARDT JUNIOR SOCCER – GIRLS COME &AMP; TRY SESSION

Redazione

LEICHHARDT JUNIOR SOCCER INFORMATION DAY

Redazione

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CAREC AVIATION AND TOURISM

Redazione

PI DAY: A CELEBRATION OF CIRCLES

Redazione

BARRIER REEF BIG BASH GAME 1

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More