JOHN BUTLER’S PERFORMANCE POSTPONED

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Published: 01 February 2021. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

John Butler’s performance at Cairns Performing Arts Centre this Thursday and Friday (4 and 5 February) has been postponed.

As a result of Western Australia recording a locally acquired COVID-19 case on Sunday and the subsequent five-day lockdown, Butler, who resides in Freemantle, is unable to travel to Cairns at this time.

Tickets to the John Butler show will remain valid for the new dates, which will be announced in the near future.

However, ticket holders who would like to attend a different Cairns Summer Sounds event are asked to contact Ticketlink on 1300 855 835 to change their ticket to see either Tones And I, Bernard Fanning or Amy Shark.

Cairns Summer Sounds, a string of shows presented by Cairns Regional Council and Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ), was to kick off with John Butler on 4 and 5 February.