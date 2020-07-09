JOBS GALORE AS TWO MAJOR PROJECTS BEGIN AT ASPLEY STATE HIGH

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), gio 09 luglio 2020

The first shovels have hit the ground on the construction of two brand new buildings at Aspley State High School.

Aspley MP Bart Mellish and Education Minister Grace Grace today turned the sod on a new multi-purpose sports hall and music centre.

Mr Mellish said it was a milestone moment for the school.

“I couldn’t be happier to see construction starting on these big infrastructure projects at Aspley SHS, worth nearly $16 million,” Mr Mellish said.

“These centres mean so much to the whole school community.

“The current music centre is 35-years-old and well overdue for a replacement.

“Both buildings will significantly boost art, sport and music subjects for students, giving them an opportunity to be educated in world-class facilities.

“We’re expecting both projects to be finished by March 2021.”

Mr Mellish said the new buildings will be a huge boost for students beyond the classroom setting.

“The $12 million sports hall will feature two sports courts, two general learning areas, a gym, canteen, staff office, storage rooms and a kinesiology lab,” he said.

“It’s part of our $235 million Renewing Our Schools Program, one of 26 state schools benefitting from this funding.

“Meanwhile, the $3.8 million music centre will include visual arts, music, drama and dance classrooms as well as practice rooms and a staff office.

“I can’t wait to watch these projects come to life.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said Broad Construction had been awarded the contract to build the two centres.

“It’s exciting to see work kicking off on these two key projects which will support 47 local jobs,” Ms Grace said.

“Queensland’s plan for economic recovery means projects like these here at Aspley and others across the state are creating jobs and boosting industry in the face of a global recession.

“Since the start of the year more than 130 different school construction projects have been completed.

“This has ensured a pipeline of work has continued to flow throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Aspley SHS Principal Jacquita Miller said the projects would revitalise the school.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our new music and visual arts centre and sports hall take shape over the coming months,” Ms Miller said.

“Everything has been designed to make the most of our school’s green and outdoor space.”

Ms Grace said the new buildings weren’t the only projects happening in Aspley.

“I’m pleased to say that we’re getting on with the job of air-conditioning all state schools in Aspley, with two schools already finished and six more to go under our Cooler Cleaner Schools Program,” she said.

“The contract will be awarded soon for installation here at Aspley State High.

“In total, 84 spaces will be air-conditioned across these eight schools which is fantastic news for all staff and students.”

Media contact: Laura McKee 0451 997 920

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/9/jobs-galore-as-two-major-projects-begin-at-aspley-state-high