Jobs and Internship Opportunities – Liaison Specialist (Veterans History Project)

The Library of Congress is accepting applications for a Liaison Specialist (Veterans History Project), GS-11, until July 7, 2022.

This position is located in the Veterans History Project, American Folklife Center, Special Collections Directorate, Library Services (LS).

This is a Liaison Specialist position for the Program Coordination and Communication Section of the Veterans History Project (VHP). The congressionally mandated project is intended to collect, preserve, and make available first-hand accounts of US veterans who served in uniform during World War I, World War II, as well as the Korean, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan Wars. The specialist assists the Supervisory and Senior Liaison Specialist(s) in publicizing, coordinating, implementing, and assessing the project. The incumbent works with a moderate level of autonomy to ensure a coherent planning, collection, archiving, and educational use of a vast number of narratives and histories documenting crucial experiences in the nation’s history. Working with the Supervisory Liaison Specialist, the incumbent is responsible for the project’s administrative and fiscal accountability by creating evaluation criteria for measuring success in the overall project and its components. The incumbent works with a wide range of individuals in Congress, other government agencies, and participating organizations with a range of approaches. Coordination with external professionals and when safely permitted travels outside the Library to meet professionals, and discuss the project’s goals and to further establish and strengthen the Veteran History Project’s professional relationships.

