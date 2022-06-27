26.4 C
Rome
lunedì, Giugno 27, 2022
type here...
InternazionaliAgenparl EnglishArte, cultura, intrattenimentoComunicati StampaEducazioneSocial NetworkStorie e Curiosità

Jobs and Internship Opportunities – Information Technology Specialist (Systems Analysis)

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

(AGENPARL) – lun 27 giugno 2022 [Jobs & Internships: Library of Congress]
The Library of Congress is accepting applications for an Information Technology Specialist (Systems Analysis), GS-14, until July7, 2022.
Serves as a lead technical authority for applying analytical IT and product management processes to the planning, design and implementation of enterprise Library systems. Works to implement enterprise-scale Library platforms, including complex integrations, workflows, and data management capabilities. Provides analysis and implementation support for integrated library systems supporting cataloging, electronic resources, acquisitions, inter-library loan, finding aids, and patron access.

Previous articleVincenzo Ciampi (Consigliere regionale M5s Campania): Il mio lavoro in Consiglio per il Movimento Cinque Stelle continua. Coerentemente con l’impegno preso con gli elettori.
Next articleCRONACA COMUNE – La newsletter del 27 giugno 2022
- Advertisement -

Correlati

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia