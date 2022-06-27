Jobs and Internship Opportunities – Information Technology Specialist (Systems Analysis)

(AGENPARL) – lun 27 giugno 2022 [Jobs & Internships: Library of Congress]

The Library of Congress is accepting applications for an Information Technology Specialist (Systems Analysis), GS-14, until July7, 2022.

Serves as a lead technical authority for applying analytical IT and product management processes to the planning, design and implementation of enterprise Library systems. Works to implement enterprise-scale Library platforms, including complex integrations, workflows, and data management capabilities. Provides analysis and implementation support for integrated library systems supporting cataloging, electronic resources, acquisitions, inter-library loan, finding aids, and patron access.

